SBI hikes MCLR rates by 10 basis points, new rates effective from today; loans, EMIs to get costlier

The State Bank of India has hiked its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) on loans by 0.10 per cent or 10 basis points. The revised MCLR will be effective from today, 15 July.

What is the MCLR?

The marginal cost of lending rate is the minimum benchmark below which a bank is not permitted to lend money. It is based on factors like Cash Reserve Ration, operating costs, marginal cost of funds and Tenure Premium. Banks revise their MCLR every month depending on the market conditions.

The move comes on the back of several banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda increasing their MCLR after repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India. The MCLR hike will lead to an increase in loan interest rates for both new and existing borrowers. This includes equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for vehicle loans, home loans or any other loans linked to the MCLR.

Revised MCLR:

According to the SBI’s official website, the one-year MCLR has been hiked from 7.40 per cent to 7.50 per cent. The overnight, one month and three months rates have been increased from 7.05 per cent to 7.15 per cent.

The MCLR for six months has been hiked by 10 basis points to 7.45 per cent by the country’s largest lender. The two-year and three-year MCLR has also been increased to 7.70 per cent and 7.80 per cent, respectively.

Here are the revised MCLR rates:

Overnight:

Old Rates — 7.05 per cent

New rate — 7.15 per cent

One Month:

Old Rates — 7.05 per cent

New rate — 7.15 per cent

Three Month:

Old Rates — 7.05 per cent

New rate — 7.15 per cent

Six Month:

Old Rates — 7.35 per cent

New rate — 7.45 per cent

One Year:

Old Rates — 7.40 per cent

New rate — 7.50 per cent

Two Year:

Old Rates — 7.60 per cent

New rate — 7.70 per cent

Three Year:

Old Rates — 7.70 per cent

New rate — 7.80 per cent

The state-owned lender has been hiking its MCLR on loans since April this year. Earlier, SBI had raised MCLR by up to 0.20 per cent with effect from 15 June. The bank had also increased its external benchmark-linked loan interest rates last month. The lender’s External Benchmark based Lending Rate is 7.55 per cent +Credit Risk Premium (CRP). The Repo Linked Lending Rate ( RLLR) is 7.15 per cent +CRP.

