SBI cuts external benchmark-based rate by 25 bps to Rs 7.80% from 8.05%; new rates to be applicable from 1 January

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender on Monday announced reduction in its external benchmark-based rate by 25 basis points to 7.80 percent from 8.05 percent.

.@TheOfficialSBI reduces its External Benchmark Lending Rate by 25 bps pic.twitter.com/Zn6PTX3w6q — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 30, 2019

The new rates will be applicable from 1 January 2020, the bank said in a statement.

SBI "has announced the reduction in its external benchmark-based rate (EBR) by 25 basis points to 7.80 percent p.a from 8.05 percent per annum with effect from 1 January 2020," it said.

With this reduction, interest rate for existing home loan customers as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) borrowers who have availed loans linked to external benchmark based rate would come down by 25 basis points, it said.

The new home buyers will get loans at an interest rate starting from 7.90 percent per annum compared to earlier 8.15 percent per annum, it said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.