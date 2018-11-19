SBI customers can lose access to internet banking facility if mobile number is not registered; here's how to do it

The State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its customers using internet or mobile banking facility to get their mobile numbers registered by 30 November 2018 if it is not already done.

The bank said that if the mobile number is not registered, it will block or deactivate access to its internet banking facility from 1 December, 2018.

“As per RBI advisory, it is mandatory to register your mobile number to avail internet banking services. Please register your mobile number by 30.11.2018, failing which your internet banking access will be deactivated/blocked w.e.f from 01.12.2018,” SBI says on its website.

Here is how customers can register their mobile number with the bank:

You can register your mobile number either by visiting the bank branch or by through an ATM. In order to register mobile number through an ATM, you have to follow below-mentioned steps:

Swipe your card and select Registration option Enter PIN number Choose mobile number registration option

Following the registration, a reference number will be sent to your phone via SMS.

Customers who want to change or update their mobile number can do it in the following ways: through internet banking, visiting SBI ATM and through phone banking.

The Reserve Bank of India in a notification dates 6 July 2017 had said that "the banks may not offer the facility of electronic transactions, other than ATM cash withdrawals, to customers who do not provide mobile numbers to the bank."