SBI collateral free loan: SHG Samooh Shakti Campaign ends on 31 March; details here

The SHG Samooh Shakti Campaign of State Bank of India (SBI) is providing collateral free loans of a maximum of Rs 10 lakh for helping Self Help Groups (SHGs). The scheme also provides an attractive interest rate. The SHG programme began on 1 October 2022 and it is going to end on 31 March this year. Under this scheme, the return on investment (ROI) stands at 7 percent for women rural groups of all districts for up to an amount of Rs 3 lakh. On the other hand, the ROI is one-year Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for the sums above Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh.

For all SHGs, the ROI for amounts of Rs 5 lakh and above is 9 percent. The public sector lender recently posted about the scheme on Twitter, adding “SBI is empowering Self-help Groups (SHGs) with excellent benefits on credit facilities.”

Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) coverage is available for loans of more than Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 20 lakh for rural women groups of all districts.

According to the official website of SBI, the bank has actively participated in the SHG-Credit Linkage programme since it was launched in 1992. The programme started as a project of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). SBI lent Rs 24,023 crore to 8.71 lakh SHGs as on 31 March 2022, of which 91 percent are women.

The bank offers loans to self-help groups to meet their entire credit needs. These include income generation activities, education, social needs like housing, marriage, and debt swapping. SBI gives both term loans and cash credit limits to SHGs.

