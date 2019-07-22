SBI claims bank website, YONO app restored after temporary glitch, but customers complain services yet to become normal

State Bank of India's (SBI) online transaction portal and YONO app have reportedly been down since Monday (22 July) morning following a technical snag, said media reports. After the services were down, the bank's customers took to Twitter to vent their complaints.

The country's largest bank's online portal and app have been restored after the technical issue had upset the services, said a report in ET Now.

The bank has not released an official statement.

However, customers kept complaining that the SBI online services and YONO app were yet to be restored.

SBI's online portal was down from Monday morning and the customers were unable to carry out the transactions. SBI's YONO app users were also affected due to the glitch.

Several SBI customers took to Twitter, informing the bank about the technical problem with the screenshots of the same. When the users tried to repeat the log-in, the app extended the waiting period. SBI's website pages were also not loading.

When SBI restored its online services, the bank started replying individually to the users on Twitter with a reply, "Dear Customer, we regret the inconvenience caused. We are working on it and will be back soon. Thanks for bearing with us."

@TheOfficialSBI is there any issue with sbi yono lite and yono app. I was trying to login but shows error — Parth (@ParthRpawar) July 22, 2019

Enraged over the delay in restoring the services quickly, the customers even drew the attention of Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as well to the issue.

One customer, Abhinay, tweeted that none of the bank's application was accessible from 9 am.

@TheOfficialSBI @RBI why the SBI site and yono app is not working since yesterday. Is it the working style of India's largest bank. — AKBAR ALI (@Theakbarali) July 22, 2019

Another customer in Kalyan near Thane, tweeted on Sunday, "I wanted to withdraw cash through yono app. But I failed."

We regret the inconvenience caused to you. Due to some technical issue, YONO app is under maintenance mode. The issue will be resolved soon. Thanks for your patience. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 22, 2019

The SBI came out with statement of regrets and said that due to some technical issue, YONO app was under maintenance mode. It further said that the issue would be resolved soon.