SBI announces loan waiver to 23 soldiers killed in Pulwama terror attack; insurance money to be expedited

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced a special initiative for 23 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers who were among those killed in the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February.

The 23 soldiers had availed loans from SBI and the bank has decided to waive all the outstanding loans with immediate effect, according to a SBI press release.

All the CRPF soldiers were SBI customers under the Defence Salary Package where the Bank provides insurance of Rs 30 lakhs to each of the defence personnel.

The Bank is taking steps to expedite release of insurance money to the relatives of the deceased soldiers.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, "It is extremely distressing and disturbing to witness the loss of lives of the soldiers who always stand for safety of our country. In this moment of grief, our sincere thoughts are with the families of our brave hearts. These initiatives by the Bank is a small gesture towards the families who have faced irreparable loss," he added.

The bank has appealed to all who would like to contribute towards this cause.

SBI employees can contribute through dedicated Home Ministry, GoI Portal—Bharat ke Veer (https://bharatkeveer.gov.in)

The bank is offering options to customers and those who would like to contribute to the initiative:

SBI internet banking customers can donate money through a dedicated sub-option created within payments/transfers section in onlinesbi.com,

The bank has also created a UPI handle bharatkeveer@sbi to help people make their monetary contributions easily,

Individuals can also make a contribution by scanning QR code on BHIM UPI application.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.