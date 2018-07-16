Football world cup 2018

Saying EU, U.S. are trade foes is 'fake news', says EU's Tusk in swipe at Trump

Business Reuters Jul 16, 2018 00:05:14 IST

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States are best friends, and saying the two are foes was "fake news", European Council President Donald Tusk said on Sunday, after U.S. President Donald Trump had called the EU a foe on trade matters.

"America and the EU are best friends. Whoever says we are foes is spreading fake news," Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, wrote on Twitter.

Trump branded the EU as a "foe" of the United States for "what they do to us in trade," adding "that doesn't mean they are bad," in an interview aired on Sunday by CBS's Face the Nation news programme

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 00:05 AM

