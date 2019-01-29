Saudi signs deals worth 204 billion riyals

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday it signed 66 agreements worth 204 billion riyals ($54.4 billion) as part of its industrial development program.

Among the deals announced was an agreement with French aerospace and defence company Thales in military industry cooperation.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Alison Williams)

