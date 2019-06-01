Saudi King Salman says will resolutely confront aggressive threats

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman said that a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca on Friday would seek to confront threats and work for the future of Arab and Islamic states.

"We will resolutely confront aggressive threats and subversive activities," King Salman said on Twitter as the summit began.

Earlier on Friday, King Salman told an emergency Arab summit that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian "escalations" following attacks on Gulf oil assets, as U.S. officials said a military deployment had deterred Tehran.

