CAIRO (Reuters) - There will be no urgent OPEC meeting, the‮ ‬Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, Al Arabiya television reported on Tuesday after the weekend attacks on its facilities.

No more details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Ulf Laessing, Editing by Franklin Paul)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.