Saudi-Canada dispute will not affect oil supplies: Saudi minister

Business Reuters Aug 09, 2018 05:05:13 IST

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's diplomatic dispute with Canada will not affect state oil firm Aramco's clients in Canada, the country's energy minister said.

Saudi oil supplies are not subject to political considerations, Khalid al-Falih said in remarks quoted by Saudi Arabia's state press agency early on Thursday.

Riyadh on Sunday froze new trade with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador. It also ended state-backed educational and medical programs in a dispute that was sparked by Canada demanding the release of jailed rights activists.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 05:05 AM

