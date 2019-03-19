Saudi Binladen Group finance chief resigns following restructuring: sources

By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Stephen Kalin

DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Binladin Group's chief financial officer, Klaus Froelich, has resigned, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, following a restructuring of the construction giant under Riyadh's anti-corruption campaign.

Froelich, a former Morgan Stanley banker, had been hired in 2016 to help the firm overcome a crisis sparked by the collapse of a construction crane in Mecca's Grand Mosque that killed 107 people.

(Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Potter)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.