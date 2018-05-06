You are here:
Saudi Aramco awards 16 local firm deals worth $7 billion

Business Reuters May 06, 2018 00:05:19 IST

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Saturday it awarded 16 local companies deals worth more than 26 billion riyals ($6.93 billion) as part of a drive to expand the kingdom’s industrial base and manufacture a bigger share of products domestically.

The 10-year purchase agreements, signed on May 1, will focus on the supply of pressure vessels by local manufacturers, Aramco said. The companies include Al-Zamil Process Equipment, Al-Zamil Heavy Industries, Olayan Descon Engineering, Saudi Arabian Fabricated Metals, Gulf Steel Works and Bemco Steel Industries.

($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Sarah Dadouch; editing by John Stonestreet)

Updated Date: May 06, 2018 00:05 AM

