Saudi Aramco awards 16 local firm deals worth $7 billion

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Saturday it awarded 16 local companies deals worth more than 26 billion riyals ($6.93 billion) as part of a drive to expand the kingdom’s industrial base and manufacture a bigger share of products domestically.

The 10-year purchase agreements, signed on May 1, will focus on the supply of pressure vessels by local manufacturers, Aramco said. The companies include Al-Zamil Process Equipment, Al-Zamil Heavy Industries, Olayan Descon Engineering, Saudi Arabian Fabricated Metals, Gulf Steel Works and Bemco Steel Industries.

($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Sarah Dadouch; editing by John Stonestreet)

