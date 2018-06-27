Saudi Arabia plans to pump up to 11 million bpd in July, all-time record high - source

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to pump up to 11 million barrels of oil in July, the highest in its history, up from about 10.8 million bpd in June, an industry source familiar with Saudi oil production plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

OPEC agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies on Saturday to raise output from July by about 1 million bpd, with Saudi Arabia pledging a "measurable" supply boost but giving no specific numbers. [nL8N1TP09L]

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by David Evans)

