Saudi ADC to acquire Schlumberger's Saudi drilling business - Al Maaal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Khobar-based Arabian Drilling Company (ADC) will acquire the Saudi drilling business of Schlumberger, news publication Al Maaal reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

ADC is a partnership between the Industrialization & Energy Services Company (TAQA), a Saudi Joint Stock company and Services Petroliers Schlumberger S.A., which owns the remaining 49 percent, according to ADC's website.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; writing by Saeed Azhar, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

