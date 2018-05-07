You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

SAT asks One Life Capital to make fresh application with Sebi by 10 May to buy Sahara MF

Business PTI May 07, 2018 16:38:00 IST

New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has directed One Life Capital Advisors Ltd to make a fresh application with markets regulator Sebi by 10 May seeking its approval to buy Sahara Asset Management Company.

"We direct One Life Capital Advisors to make a fresh application on or before 10 May, 2018 seeking approval of Sebi for being the sponsor by purchasing 100 percent equity capital of Sahara Asset Management Company," the tribunal said in an order dated 3 May.

Last month, the tribunal had allowed Sahara Group to withdraw the plea against Sebi order that directed Sahara Mutual Fund (MF) to wind up its schemes.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

Prior to that, Sebi had last month asked Sahara MF to wind up all its schemes. Against this order, Sahara Group had moved the tribunal.

Sahara Group has been engaged in a long-running regulatory and legal battle with Sebi ever since it ordered refund of a massive over Rs 24,000 crore by two Sahara entities.

In July 2015, Sebi had cancelled Sahara MF's registration saying it was no longer "fit and proper" to carry out the business and ordered transfer of its operations to another fund house. It had also directed cancellation of Sahara MF's registration on expiry of a six-month period.

Following the Sebi order, Sahara MF had approached the tribunal which granted six weeks to the appellants to approach the Supreme Court. Subsequently, Sahara MF had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The appeal was dismissed by the apex court in October 2017. Thereafter, Sebi had instructed Sahara MF to strictly comply with the timeline specified in its July 2015 order.

In its order, last month, Sebi had modified its earlier directive.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 16:38 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores