Sanjiv Mehta elevated as President of Unilever South Asia; Nitin Paranjpe appointed as COO of Foods and Refreshment

New Delhi: FMCG major Unilever Thursday said it has elevated Hindustan Unilever Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta as the President of Unilever South Asia with effect from 1 May, 2019.

Mehta would also continue as the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever. As part of the new role, he would also become a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

"Sanjiv has been one of our most impressive General Managers with a consistent track record of growth and execution in high growth and emerging markets," Unilever CEO Alan Jope said in a statement.

Mehta has been instrumental in unlocking strong performance in South Asia, delivering exceptional top and bottom line growth, he added.

"I look forward welcoming Sanjiv onto ULE where he will add invaluable insights and leadership," Jope said.

Unilever also announced the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe, President, Foods & Refreshment, as the Chief Operating Officer.

He will be responsible for all of Unilever's go-to-market organisations, driving and co-ordinating in-year performance across our countries in line with company's divisional strategies.

Hanneke Faber, currently President, Europe, has been appointed as the President, Foods & Refreshment.

Kees Kruythoff, President, Home Care, has decided to leave Unilever after 27 years of service to pursue external opportunities, the company said.

Peter ter Kulve, Chief Digital Officer and EVP South East Asia & Australasia (SEAA), has been appointed President, Home Care.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.