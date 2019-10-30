Samsung, IBM launch platform to improve first responders' safety

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS> is partnering with International Business Machines Corp to help improve the work environments for police officers, fire fighters and other first responders, the companies said on Tuesday.

IBM's cloud will work with Samsung Galaxy devices to track the health vitals of a worker to determine if that person needs help.

The platform, which enterprises can customise per their needs, is currently at pilot stage and is being tested by multiple police forces, the companies said.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

