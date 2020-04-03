Samsung Electronics shuts U.S. factory after two coronavirus cases

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> said on Friday that it has suspended its home appliance factory in the United States after two of its workers had tested positive for coronavirus.

The South Korean tech giant said its facility, located in Newberry County, South Carolina, is being "thoroughly cleaned and sanitized," and will resume operation on Monday.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.