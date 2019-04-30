Samsung Electronics first-quarter profit falls 60 percent on-year as weak chip prices bite

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS> posted a 60 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, hit by falls in chip prices and slowing demand for display panels.

Operating profit was 6.2 trillion won ($5.4 billion) in the January-March quarter, in line with the 6.2 trillion won the company had estimated earlier this month.

Revenue fell 13.5 percent to 52.4 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimate.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.