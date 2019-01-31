Samsung Elec gives grim earnings outlook as quarter four profit falls 29 percent

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd warned of weaker earnings in 2019 as it posted a 29 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating profit on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in demand for memory chips.

Operating profit was 10.8 trillion won ($9.7 billion) in the fourth quarter, in line with the 10.8 trillion won the company had estimated earlier this month. Revenue fell 10 percent to 59.3 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimate.

Weaker earnings at the world's biggest maker of smartphones and semiconductors come as China's slowing economy squeezes sales by technology companies.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.