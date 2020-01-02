SAIL shares zoom over 9% after company records 47% jump in sales during December

New Delhi: Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Thursday jumped over 9 percent after the company recorded a 47 percent rise in sales during December.

The scrip climbed 9.32 percent to Rs 46.90 on the BSE. On the NSE, it zoomed 9.44 percent to Rs 46.95.

"The company has achieved the highest-ever sales in a month during December 2019. With sales of 1.68 million tonnes in December 2019, the company clocked a growth of 47 percent over the corresponding period last year (CPLY)," SAIL said in a statement on Wednesday.

Incidentally, SAIL posted a jump of 36 percent year-on-year in sales during November and the company is consistently maintaining the growth momentum in sales, it said.

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that despite the challenging steel market conditions, SAIL has exhibited resilient performance consistently and will continue to do so in future also.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.