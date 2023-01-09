The share allotment of the Sah Polymers’ Initial Public Offering (IPO) will take place today, 9 January, 2023. The IPO was floated on 30 December and concluded on 4 January 2023. The public issue saw an overall subscription of 17.46 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) portion of the Rs 66.3 crore IPO was subscribed 39.78 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 32.69 times the subscription. On the other hand, the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.4 times. The offer had a fresh issue of 1.02 crore equity shares. The shares of Sah Polymers were open for bidding in the price range of Rs 61-65 apiece. Investors had to buy a minimum of 230 shares.

The stock of the company is expected to debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 12 January. The official registrar of the Sah Polymers IPO is Link Intime Private Limited.

Those who have applied for the public issue can see their application status online on the official BSE website or on the website of Link Intime.

Sah Polymers IPO: Steps for checking allotment status on BSE

Step 1: Log on to the BSE web page for checking the IPO allotment status.

Step 2: Select the option of “Equity” mentioned next to “Issue Type”.

Step 3: Now, choose Sah Polymers from the “Issue Name” dropdown.

Step 4: Key in the application number, and enter your PAN number.

Step 5: Then, click “search”, and the status will be displayed on the screen if allotted.

Sah Polymers IPO: Steps for checking allotment status on Link Intime

Step 1: Log on to the Link Intime web page for checking the allotment status.

Step 2: After this, select Sah Polymers IPO.

Step 3: Now, proceed by keying in your PAN.

Step 4: Then, click on the “Search” button.

Step 5: Your Sah Polymers IPO allotment status will appear on the screen of your device.

Incorporated in 1992, Sah Polymers provides customised bulk packaging solutions for business-to-business (B2B) manufacturers. It caters to a slew of industries like cement, food products, chemicals, and textiles. The Rajasthan-based manufacturer deals with the making and exporting of Polypropylene (PP), BOPP Laminated Bags, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Woven Bags, and Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs).

