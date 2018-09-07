S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower; tech stocks decline

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Thursday as the possibility of more U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports loomed and as tech stocks stumbled on warnings from chipmakers and concerns about increased regulation of social media companies.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 20.88 points, or 0.08 percent, to 25,995.87, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 10.55 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,878.05 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 72.45 points, or 0.91 percent, to 7,922.73.

