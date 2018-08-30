S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs on trade optimism; tech climbs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street extended its rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs for the fourth straight session as technology companies pushed indexes higher and promising trade negotiations stoked investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 60.89 points, or 0.23 percent, to 26,124.91, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 16.52 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,914.04 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 79.65 points, or 0.99 percent, to 8,109.69.

