S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record closing highs; Chinese workers return

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record closing highs on Monday as Chinese workers and factories slowly returned to business following a Lunar New Year holiday that was protracted by the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 174.27 points, or 0.6%, to 29,276.78, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 24.39 points, or 0.73%, to 3,352.1 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 107.88 points, or 1.13%, to 9,628.39.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Chris Reese)

