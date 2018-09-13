S&P, Dow edge up on trade optimism; Apple sinks Nasdaq

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday after news of a fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks, while the Nasdaq fell following a decline in Apple Inc shares as the company unveiled larger iPhones but made just minor changes to its offerings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 27.86 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,998.92, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 1.02 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,888.91 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 18.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,954.23.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.