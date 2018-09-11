S&P, Nasdaq move higher; Apple falls

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks mostly edged higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounding to snap a four-day losing streak, although a drop in Apple Inc kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 59.13 points, or 0.23 percent, to 25,857.41, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 5.51 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,877.19 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 21.62 points, or 0.27 percent, to 7,924.16.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.