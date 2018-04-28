You are here:
S&P 500 ends barely higher; Amazon a boost

Business Reuters Apr 28, 2018 02:07:43 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Friday as inflation worries and some struggling technology and energy stocks were offset by an advance in the consumer discretionary sector, led by Amazon .

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 11.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to 24,311.19, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 2.97 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,669.91 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 1.12 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,119.80.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018 02:07 AM

