Russia's Putin - Saudi Arabia taking tough stance on OPEC deal

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia was taking a tough stance on the output deal between OPEC and its allies because of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering, but that Moscow respected Riyadh's interests.

Speaking to reporters in Brazil at a summit for BRICS countries, Putin said Moscow should continue its cooperation with OPEC and that cooperation should not only be on oil production cuts.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.