You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Russian, Iranian energy ministers discuss oil output cut deal

Business Reuters Oct 16, 2018 01:05:13 IST

Russian, Iranian energy ministers discuss oil output cut deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's energy minister Alexander Novak discussed the oil output cap agreed between OPEC and non-OPEC countries with his Iranian counterpart Bijan Zanganeh at a meeting in Moscow on Monday, the Russian energy ministry said in a statement.

They spoke about the possibility of further oil output regulation, the ministry added, without giving details.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Mark Potter)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 01:05 AM

Also See






Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores