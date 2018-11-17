Russia warns against protectionism at APEC summit

PORT MORESBY (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev warned against growing protectionism and argued for clear cut and transparent rules on trade.

Medvedev was speaking in Russian at the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea, where U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is due to speak later about President Donald Trump's commitment to prosperity, security, and freedom in the Indo-Pacific.

