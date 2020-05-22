You are here:
Business Reuters May 22, 2020 01:06:18 IST

Russia says U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies treaty will affect all members -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies treaty will affect the interests of all of its participants, who are also members of NATO, RIA state news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Thursday.

Russia has not violated the treaty and nothing prevents the continuation of talks on technical issues that the U.S. says are the violations by the Russian side, Grushko said.

The United States announced its intention on Thursday to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the Trump administration's latest move to pull the country from a major global treaty.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Chris Reese)

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 01:06:18 IST



