Russia says to sign five-year gas transit deal with Ukraine - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom
Russia and Ukraine are expected to sign the contract before the end of 2019, RIA quoted Kozak as saying. The current deal expires after Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Maria Grabar and Andrey Kuzmin, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 03:08:44 IST