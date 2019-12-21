Russia says to sign five-year gas transit deal with Ukraine - RIA

You are here:
Business Reuters Dec 21, 2019 03:08:44 IST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz will sign a new five-year agreement on transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, the RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak as saying on Friday.

Russia and Ukraine are expected to sign the contract before the end of 2019, RIA quoted Kozak as saying. The current deal expires after Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Maria Grabar and Andrey Kuzmin, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 03:08:44 IST

