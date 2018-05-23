You are here:
Russia does not rule out extension of OPEC oil production cut: speech

Business Reuters May 23, 2018 00:08:05 IST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry does not rule out a global oil production cut deal led by OPEC and Moscow being extended to 2019, Roman Marshavin, head of its international cooperation department, said in the text of a speech obtained by Reuters.

In the speech, which was dated May 22, Marshavin said that the question will be discussed at a meeting between OPEC and other producers.

The next meeting of OPEC members plus Russia and other non-OPEC producers is scheduled for next month in Vienna.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 00:08 AM


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 00:08 AM

