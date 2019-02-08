Rusal sees aluminium demand improving in 2019

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal said on Friday it sees demand for aluminium growing in 2019 with potential for prices to rise.

In a filing, the Hong Kong-listed company also said the market for alumina, an oxide key to the aluminium smelting process, may be expected to be more balanced.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

