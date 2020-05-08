Rupert Murdoch to forgo his News Corp annual cash bonus

(Reuters) - News Corp
Chief Executive Officer Robert Thomson will also forgo 75% of his annual cash bonus, the Wall Street Journal owner added. The collective cuts in bonuses and other cost initiatives will have a positive impact on the company's profitability and cash position, News Corp said.
Murdoch, who is also the chairman of Fox Corp
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)
Updated Date: May 08, 2020 04:05:14 IST