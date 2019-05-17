Rupee slips 29 paise to 70.32 in early trade on firming up crude prices, Sino-US trade dispute concerns

Mumbai: The rupee declined by 29 paise to 70.32 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as crude oil prices firmed up and US-China trade-related concerns weighed on investor community.

Forex traders said, besides the US-China trade concerns, foreign fund outflows also kept pressure on the rupee.

The rupee opened weak at 70.22 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 70.32, down 29 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 70.03 against the US dollar on Thursday.

However, a positive opening in domestic equities supported the local unit and restricted the fall.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.30 percent to $72.84 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 953.23 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 192.61 points up at 37,586.09 and Nifty rising 51.25 points to 11,308.35.

Meanwhile, on the global front, China on Thursday warned of retaliation against US President Donald Trump's order that effectively barred Chinese telecom giant Huawei from the US market, saying Beijing will take "necessary measures" to safeguard rights and interest of its business firms.

The US and China are already locked in a trade battle that has seen mounting tariffs, sparking fears the conflict will damage the global economy.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.