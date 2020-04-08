You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Rupee slips 21 paise to 75.85 in early trade; investors concern over uncertainty as coronavirus cases rise

Business Press Trust of India Apr 08, 2020 11:08:42 IST

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell 21 paise to 75.85 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty as coronavirus cases rise.

Forex traders said rising brent prices and firm US dollar index weighed on the local unit.

The rupee opened weak at 75.83 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.85, down 21 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 75.64 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Rupee slips 21 paise to 75.85 in early trade; investors concern over uncertainty as coronavirus cases rise

Representational image. Reuters.

According to Reliance Securities rising brent prices and firm US Dollar Index could limit gains for the rupee.

"Risk appetite could remain weak as US equity markets gave up gains, while Asian equities have started marginally lower this Wednesday morning," it noted.

There are more than 14.30 lakh declared cases of coronavirus worldwide. In India, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed the 5000-mark.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.51 percent to $32.67 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, as they sold bought shares worth Rs 741.77 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a bullish note with benchmark indices Sensex trading 1000.14 points up at 31,067.35 and Nifty up 144.75 points at 8,936.95.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback''s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.27 percent to 100.16.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 11:08:42 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 08 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 08 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres