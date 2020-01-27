Rupee slips 10 paise to close at 71.43 amid heavy selling in domestic equities on concerns over spreading of coronavirus

Mumbai: The rupee declined by 10 paise to settle at 71.43 against the US dollar on Monday, amid heavy selling in domestic equities following increasing concerns overspreading of coronavirus from China to other countries.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee and bonds declined in line with other Asian peers after intensifying coronavirus spread from China to other countries. However, easing crude oil prices supported the domestic unit.

This is the third straight session of loss for the Indian currency during which it has eroded 24 paise.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.51. During the day, the local unit gained some ground and finally settled for the day at 71.43 against the US dollar, down 10 paise over its previous close.

The domestic unit had settled at 71.33 against the American currency on Friday.

"The rupee weakened as the global markets witnessed sell-off on the back of coronavirus getting spread widely in Central China. Foreign institutional investors pulled out money and rupee witnessed weakness," sad Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

China continued to reel under deadly coronavirus epidemic on Monday with the death toll due to it sharply rising to 80 amid the country's National Health Commission reporting 2,744 confirmed cases of the fatal affliction till date.

Meanwhile, on the domestic market front, the 30-share BSE index settled 458.07 points, or 1.10 percent, lower at 41,155.12. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 129.25 points, or 1.06 percent, down at 12,119.

Meanwhile, global crude benchmark Brent was trading 3.30 percent lower at $58.69 per barrel, amid expected demand slump over rising Coronavirus cases in China.

