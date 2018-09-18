Rupee slides 47 paise to close at record low of 72.98 against US dollar on trade war concerns

Mumbai: The latest global trade protectionist measures, along with high crude oil prices, dragged the Indian rupee to a fresh low of 72.98 per US dollar on Tuesday.

At 5 p.m., the rupee closed at 72.98 per greenback from its previous close of 72.51 per dollar.

It had opened at 72.60 per US dollar at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market and remained range bound.

However, the Indian currency's slide commenced from 4.45 p.m. onwards as it touched 72.96 breaching its previous intra-day record low of 72.91 made on 12 September.

According to analysts, concerns over a rise in the inflation rate, growing protectionism in global trade and an outflow of foreign funds from the country's equity market have had an adverse impact on the Indian currency.