You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Rupee settles on flat note at 76.27 amid weakening of greenback in international market

Business Press Trust of India Apr 13, 2020 16:41:26 IST

Mumbai: The rupee pared initial losses and settled for the day on a flat note at 76.27 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday amid a weakening of the greenback in the international market.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as losses in the greenback supported the rupee, while weak domestic equities weighed on the local unit.

Moreover, investor confidence strengthened after the minutes of the central bank's policy meeting revealed that the RBI will use any instrument necessary to revive growth and preserve financial stability.

Rupee settles on flat note at 76.27 amid weakening of greenback in international market

Representational image. Reuters.

"The Reserve Bank will continue to remain vigilant and will not hesitate to use any instrument – conventional and unconventional – to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, revive growth and preserve financial stability," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 76.32, but witnessed heavy volatility and touched a low of 76.45 against the American currency.

The domestic unit pared the losses and finally settled at 76.27 against the greenback, up 1 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had settled at 76.28 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The forex market was closed on 10 April on account of Good Friday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 16:41:26 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

100,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the world: Why the virus has hit some countries harder than others

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres