Rupee rises 24 paise against dollar to Rs 72.07 on fresh fund inflows, easing crude prices

Business Press Trust of India Nov 15, 2018 09:44:14 IST

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 24 paise to 72.07 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange Thursday on fresh foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 277.38 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Dealers said the strength in the rupee was also supported by increased selling of dollars by exporters and the American currency's weakness against some currencies overseas.

Representational image.

A higher opening of the domestic equity market too influenced the rupee, they said.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 67.09 points, or 0.19 percent, to quote at 35,209.08 in early trade.

The rupee had gained 36 paise to end at 72.31 against the US dollar Wednesday as global crude oil prices hovered near one-year lows, easing concerns over expanding current account deficit and inflation.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell eased by 0.47 percent to $65.81 a barrel.


