Rupee rises 21 paise against dollar in early trade; FII inflows, equities buoy sentiments

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 21 paise to 69.81 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Strong FIIs inflows and higher domestic equity markets also buoyed sentiments for the rupee, forex dealers said. However, rising crude prices and strengthening dollar restricted the gains of the domestic unit, they added.

The rupee opened on a strong note at 69.75 against the greenback at the interbank forex market. However, it surrendered initial gains to trade at 69.81 in early trade.

The rupee had settled 36 paise down at 70.02 against the US dollar in the previous session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the BJP to a resounding victory for a second term in the office.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, buying shares worth 1,352.20 crores on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE Sensex was trading 170.51 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 38,981.90. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 54.15 points, or 0.46 percent, to 11,711.20.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.02 percent to 97.88.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, grew by 1.12 percent to trade at USD 68.52 per barrel.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.