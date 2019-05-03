Rupee rises 13 paise to 69.24 in early trade on easing crude prices, weak greenback in foreign markets

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to 69.24 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, driven by easing crude oil prices and higher opening in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the weakening of the greenback in overseas markets coupled with sustained foreign fund inflows aided the local unit.

The rupee opened strong at 69.38 at the interbank forex market, then gained further ground and touched 69.24, displaying gains of 13 paise over its last close.

The local unit however, pared some gains and was trading at 69.26, up 11 paise from its previous close at 0945 hrs.

The rupee had appreciated by 19 paise to 69.37 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 597.54 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.38 percent to $70.48 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve held key interest rates steady amid lack of inflationary pressures.

Domestic bourses opened on a bullish note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 97.65 points up at 39,079.08 and Nifty up 22.45 points at 11,747.20.

