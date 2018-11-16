You are here:
Rupee rises 10 paise against dollar to 71.87 on increased selling of US currency by banks, exporters

Business Press Trust of India Nov 16, 2018 10:28:31 IST

Mumbai: The rupee firmed 10 paise to 71.87 against the US dollar Friday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Besides, weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas, increased foreign fund inflows and a higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee, traders said.

Rupee and US dollar Representational image. Reuters.

Foreign funds bought shares worth a net of Rs 2,043.06 crore Thursday, as per provisional data.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 71.94, and advanced 10 paise to 71.87 against the US dollar.

The rupee had vaulted 34 paise to close at a two-month high of 71.97 against the US dollar Thursday on robust foreign fund inflows amid low crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 96.29 points, or 0.28 percent, to 35,356.83 in early session Friday.


Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018 10:28 AM

