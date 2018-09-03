Rupee recovers from record low, up 23 paise against US dollar in early trade on robust Q1 growth data

Mumbai: The rupee recovered from an all-time low of 71 and strengthened by 23 paise to 70.77 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank foreign exchange market Monday amid robust growth data for the April-June quarter of current fiscal.

Official data released after market hours on Friday showed India's economy grew at a two-year high of 8.2 percent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 on the strong performance of manufacturing and agriculture sectors, increasing its lead over China to remain the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Forex dealers said besides fresh selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks, a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee.

However, a positive dollar against other currencies overseas, on escalating global trade tensions, capped the gains.

On Friday the rupee had plunged by 26 paise, or 0.37 percent, to a record low of 71 against the US currency due to worsening macroeconomic factors and heavy month-end dollar demand from importers.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 289.28 points, or 0.74 percent, to 38,934.35 points in early trade Monday.