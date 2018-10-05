Rupee recovers 6 paise against US dollar ahead of RBI policy outcome, govt move to reduce oil prices

Mumbai: The rupee recovered 6 paise to 73.52 against the US dollar at the forex market Friday ahead of the RBI's monetary policy outcome amid fresh selling by exporters as the government stepped in to reduce oil prices.

Dealers said besides fresh selling of the US dollar by exporters, the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas supported the rupee.

The domestic currency closed at a record low of 73.58, down by 24 paise or 0.33 percent on Thursday, marking its third straight session of losses.

On Thursday, the rupee crashed to a historic low of 73.81 to the dollar due to the twin-impact of capital outflows triggered by surging US Treasury yields and crude oil prices racing to a four-year high on 4 October.

The rupee has lost 110 paise or 1.51 percent in the three sessions since 1 October largely due to strong demand dollar demand from oil importers amid firming oil prices and foreign capital outflows.

The US dollar strengthened against global peers after economic data signalled a thriving US economy which drove Treasury yields to a seven-year high of 3.23 percent - a level not seen since mid-2011.

Oil prices have reached four-year peaks as the market focused on upcoming US sanctions on Iran while shrugging off the year's largest weekly build in US crude stockpiles.

