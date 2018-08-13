You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Rupee plunges 79 paise to record low of 69.62 against dollar; weak domestic equities, global markets' rout impact currency

Business Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 10:47:14 IST

Mumbai: Reversing all its early gains, the rupee nosedived to its life-time low of 69.62, tumbling by 79 paise against the US dollar in morning trade today in line with weakening domestic equities and global markets rout.

Increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks amid fresh foreign fund outflows mainly hit the rupee sentiment, forex traders said.

The rupee's previous record low was 69.13, marked on 20 July 2018.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

On Friday, the rupee had lost 15 paise to end at 68.83 against the resurgent dollar.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex fell over 288 points and the NSE Nifty dipped below the 11,400-level in opening trade today on heavy losses in PSUs, auto, metal and banking counters amid a global rout in equity markets.

A weak trend in Asia coupled with sell-offs on Wall Street last week and a slump in the Turkish lira dampened the sentiment globally, brokers said.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 510.66 crore Friday, as per provisional data.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 10:47 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores