You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Rupee plummets to historic low of 70.09 against US dollar on collapse of Turkish lira

Business Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 11:36:35 IST

Mumbai: Rerversing all its early gains, the rupee on Tuesday collapsed to a life-time low of 70.09 against the US dollar, falling 16 paise amid fears that Turkish economic crisis could lead to a global financial meltdown.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

This is the biggest single day fall for the rupee in the past five years. Previously, the rupee had dropped 2.4 percent or 148 paise in a single day in August 2013.

The ongoing currency turmoil in Turkey has dampened investors' sentiments globally.

The rupee also ended lower against the British pound, euro, and Japanse yen.

The rupee was mainly impacted by fall in Turkish lira, said a treasurer of a state-owned bank.

Investors are turning to dollar as safe haven with Turkey's currency lira crisis continuing since the last week.

On Monday, the rupee had plunged by Rs 1.08, or 1.57 percent, to a record low of 69.93 against the US currency as the dollar gained rapid strength amid fears that economic crisis in Turkey could spread to other global economies.

Panic and capitulation overshadowed trading mood as traders and speculators saw no signs that monetary authorities would step into the foreign exchange market to support the domestic unit.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 11:36 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores